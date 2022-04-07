Mumbai: Cops will ask RTO to cancel license if motorist found riding without helmet

In a crackdown on helmetless riders, the Mumbai Traffic Police has started a drive to first issue an e-challan to the biker for helmet violation, send the challan detail to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to cancel their driver's license and then send them to the nearest traffic chowky for a two-hour traffic awareness campaign. The police have begun this drive in a desperate bid to decrease the incidents of helmet-less riding, which causes fatal accidents on the city roads.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic HQ) Raj Tilak Roushan said in a YouTube video shared on Mumbai Police's page, that in a bid to root out the helmetless riders, the necessary Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been put in place to ensure that the violator learns his lesson.

If a motorist is found without a helmet, his license stands to be cancelled by the RTO so that they learn a valuable lesson. Moreover, the violator will be sent to the traffic police chowky, wherein he/she will be shown videos and engaged in awareness activities to ensure that they are well aware of the traffic rules and such an action is not repeated.

Moreover, realizing that most accidents involve younger generations from colleges and schools, the police will soon be imparting training to the students through videos, lectures and campaigns across the city. The plan is underway and DCP Roushan has requested the school/college authorities to support the traffic police in this initiative to sensitise the students and ensure they are traffic rule aware.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:57 PM IST