Mumbai: Cops seek locals help to track down person who left foetus in toilet

A fortnight after a six-month-old foetus was found in a public toilet in Malad (E), the police have appealed to citizens to come forward if they have any information in connection with the case.

The foetus was found on July 19, but by the time it was taken to the hospital it was declared dead. A case against the unidentified accused has been registered under various sections of the IPC for concealment of birth by secret disposal of the dead body.

According to the Kurar police, the incident came to light when a woman found the foetus in a garbage bag inside the toilet. She then alerted the police.

The Malad police alerted the other police stations about the incident, but no leads have been found so far in the case.

The Kurar police sent the fetus for a post-mortem at state run JJ Hospital.

The cops are on the lookout for the accused.