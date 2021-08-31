Mumbai: Cops reach residence of BJP MLA Ram Kadam after he announces plans to celebrate Dahi Handi

Mumbai Police personnel has reached the residence of BJP MLA Ram Kadam Kadam who had announced to celebrate Dahi Handi today.

The celebration of Dahi Handi had been banned by the state government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai Police says has also booked four workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) under Section 188 of IPC for celebrating Dahi Handi in Worli, in violation of the state govt order issued in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week told organisers of the Dahi Handi festival that the state should set an example by setting aside celebration of festivals for some time to get rid of the coronavirus completely.

He had said the health of citizens should be given priority during a pandemic.

Workers, senior leaders and former ministers from the opposition BJP on Monday staged protests in several cities in Maharashtra against the MVA government's stand to not reopen temples which remain shut due to COVID-19 restrictions.

At many places, social distancing norms were not adhered to during demonstrations, while an FIR was filed against former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and party workers in Mumbai for violating COVID-19 rules.

The protests, organised by the Aadhyatmik Aghadi (spiritual wing) of the BJP, were held in Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Nagpur, Pandharpur, Aurangabad and other places where agitators rang bells and blew conches.

In Mumbai, Mungantiwar led a demonstration at the famous Babulnath temple.

