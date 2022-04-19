Mumbai: Cops lodge complaint after murder case convict jumps furlough

Uttan Sagari Police have lodged a criminal case against a man who has been awarded life imprisonment by the court, for allegedly jumping the furlough. The accused was released from jail due to the rise in COVID cases, but jumped the conditions of parole and is now on the run.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is Deepak Mane, a guard from the Yerwada prison. In November 2005, the sessions court at Sewree had given life imprisonment to one Balaram Kasare, a resident of Uttan Road in Bhayandar, in connection with a murder case. The said convict was completing his sentence at the Yerwada prison.

"In the event of COVID-19 pandemic, Kasare was released from the jail on parole in May 2020 following the decision taken by the government to reduce the inmate population in the crowded jails which too had witnessed rising COVID cases. Kasare was left at his known residence at Uttan and after the completion of his leave period, when the jail officials checked at his residence, he was not found present there," said a police officer.

"All efforts were taken to trace Kasare but when he became untraceable, and no information found about his whereabouts, the jail officials decided to lodge a criminal complaint against him. A case has been registered against Kasare on charges of resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension of the Indian Penal Code," the police officer said.

