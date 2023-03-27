Mumbai: 'Cop' sextorts ₹1.5 lakh from retired BMC official

Representational image

Mumbai: A 79-year-old retired BMC employee had recently lodged a complaint, alleging that a gang of sextortionists, one of whom posed as a cop, forced him to pay ₹1.5 lakh. Quoting the complainant, the police said that the man received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number at around 11pm on January 24.

Accused told retired BMC employee that his obscene video call has gone viral on social media

Upon answering the call, the complainant said that he saw a woman without clothes, making lewd gestures. The aggrieved, who got scared, immediately disconnected the call. Next day, he received a phone call from a person, who claimed to be a Delhi Crime Branch inspector. The 'cop' told the man that the obscene video call, received by him on WhatsApp, was going viral on social media.

Cooking up the story further, the fraudster said that since the woman seen in the video is a drug mafia queen, the complainant will also be booked for being a part of the clip, the police said.

Aggrieved asked to pay ₹1.5 lakh on the pretext of deleting the video

The 'cop' and his associates then forced the aggrieved to pay ₹1.5 lakh on the pretext of deleting the video from different social media platforms. When the demand for money kept continuing, the man realised that he had been duped and approached the police.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.