Mumbai: Law student receives threats from sextortionists, case filed

Mumbai: A 22-year-old law student has lodged a police complaint after facing threats from sextortionists. The fraudsters first sent a Facebook message to the victim, followed by an obscene video call and then threatened to make the video call viral.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Khar, on Wednesday, had received a Facebook message from an unknown woman who shared her number and asked the victim to initiate a conversation.

On Thursday, around 1.00pm, when the victim was at home, he received a video call from the same number which he had received on Facebook. On answering the said call, the victim saw a young woman of 20-25 years old.

She suddenly started to remove her clothes. The shocked victim disconnected the call. The victim then narrated the incident to one of his friends. After some time the victim received a video on his WhatsApp from another unknown WhatsApp number.

Obscene video call

The said video was the recording of the obscene video call made by the unknown woman to the victim. The victim then received a barrage of messages from the person threatening him to make the video viral.

When the victim did not respond to the said messages, he received a screenshot of his video recording. Harassed with this possible attempt of sextortion, the victim approached the police and got a complaint registered on Thursday.

The police have registered a case on charges of defamation, criminal intimidation and publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit acts, etc in electronic form under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code.