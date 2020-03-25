Mumbai: Cop dies in Bhiwandi mishap; colleague critical

Thane: A police man died, while his colleague suffered serious injuries, after being hit by a police van on the Mankoli bridge in Bhiwandi on early Tuesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Gautam Charan Tambe (48) and the injured police man is Rajendra Magar. The duo reside at Kalyan and are posted at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.
Tambe was riding a bike on which Magar was a pillion. They were returning from Mumbai city after completing their duty at Arthur Road Jail towards.
The driver of the police van is identified as Yuvraj Wagh, 49, who is posted at Tardeo police station and resides at Kalyan. Wagh was coming from Kalyan towards Thane when the police van allegedly hit the duo coming from the opposite direction.
Wagh immediately stopped his van and alerted the police control room. A police team reached the spot and took the duo to the Civil Hospital in Thane, where Tambe was declared dead on arrival and Magar was taken for medical aid. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital, where his condition was reported to be critical.
Narpoli police have registered a case under section 304(A), 279, 338 of the Indian Penal Code and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.
Maloji Shinde, senior police inspector of Narpoli police station said, "We arrested Wagh but later he was released on bail."
