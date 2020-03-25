Mumbai: Cop dies in Bhiwandi mishap; colleague critical

Thane: A police man died, while his colleague suffered serious injuries, after being hit by a police van on the Mankoli bridge in Bhiwandi on early Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Gautam Charan Tambe (48) and the injured police man is Rajendra Magar. The duo reside at Kalyan and are posted at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Tambe was riding a bike on which Magar was a pillion. They were returning from Mumbai city after completing their duty at Arthur Road Jail towards.

The driver of the police van is identified as Yuvraj Wagh, 49, who is posted at Tardeo police station and resides at Kalyan. Wagh was coming from Kalyan towards Thane when the police van allegedly hit the duo coming from the opposite direction.