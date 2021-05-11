Mumbai: Cop booked for cheating a medical aspirant of Rs 25 lakh, denied pre-arrest bail

Mumbai, May 11: A Sessions Court on Monday denied anticipatory bail to a 29-year-old police constable booked in a case of cheating for promising postgraduate medical seats to a person for his two sons and duping him of Rs. 25 lakhs.

The court said that the applicant Nagesh Pawar has a specific role in the incident and considered that as well as his accepting money from the informant while denying him the relief.

Additional Sessions Judge Milind V. Kurtadikar said in his order that as far as his role is concerned, it has come on record that on 3 October 2015, he along with his wife Roshani met the informant Vasudev Khetani and that on assurance of seats, accepted Rs 75 lakhs from him. It noted that as they could not provide the admission, they returned Rs. 50 lakhs, but kept Rs 25 lakhs with them.

The court also recorded that it had gone through the FIR where it is alleged that Khetani was looking for admission for his sons for MD and MS, but could not secure them. He was informed by his friend that one Dinesh Kaava manages admissions. Khetani met Kaava who assured him of admission in a Pune medical college on payment of capitation fees of Rs. 1.60 Cr. Totally, Khetani had paid Rs. 1.35 Cr to the accused persons. Kaava returned Rs 55 lakhs. The court observed that as such the accused have cheated the informant thereby inducing him to part with his money.

Pawar had claimed pre-arrest bail stating that he did not know Khetani and nor has he accepted money from him. He also said that he serves as a police constable and on the relevant dates of the alleged offence he was on duty. He further told the court that since he serves as a government servant there is no question of him absconding and hence there is no need for his custodial interrogation by arresting him.