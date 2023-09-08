Mumbai: Coolie Arrested for Stealing Bag With Gold & Diamonds Worth ₹15.34 Lakh | representative pic/ Unsplash

Mumbai: The Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a coolie from Dombivali West for allegedly stealing a bag containing gold and diamonds worth Rs 15.34 lakh. The accused, identified as Deepak Shanbhu Das alias Pathan (50), had the intention to steal the bags when he took the belongings to a different location.

How the robbery unfolded

On September 6, at 9 am, Pramila Shah (aged 62) from Dahanu alighted from the Duronto Express at platform no. 18 at CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). She had a wheel trolley bag and hired the coolie to carry her bag for an agreed charge of Rs 150. She boarded a fast local train at 9.12 am from CSMT to Dadar, accompanied by the coolie carrying her bag. They disembarked at platform No. 4 at 9.28 am. Her intention was to catch the Saurashtra Express for Dahanu, which was scheduled to arrive at platform no. 6.

However, during their journey from platform no. 4 to platform 6, the coolie absconded with the bag, taking it to a different location.

Unable to locate the coolie in the crowd, Pramila Shah sought assistance from the Railway Protection Force to register a case.

The GRP initiated an investigation, during which they reviewed the CCTV footage of the station. The footage revealed the accused wandering with the bag at platform no. 6. The accused was subsequently observed boarding a local train bound for CSMT and alighted at CSMT platform no. 18. The Dadar GRP coordinated with the CSMT GRP, resulting in the prompt arrest of the accused. They seized the bag containing all the gold and diamonds and returned it to Pramila Shah.