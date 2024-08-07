 Mumbai: Contractual Worker Films 'Bathing' Video Of Female Doctor In Kandivali Hospital; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Contractual Worker Films 'Bathing' Video Of Female Doctor In Kandivali Hospital; Arrested

Mumbai: Contractual Worker Films 'Bathing' Video Of Female Doctor In Kandivali Hospital; Arrested

The incident took place on Tuesday (August 6) and the police swung into action immediately. The accused was identified as Jayesh Solanki and was arrested. He worked at the hospital as a contractual conservancy. The police booked him under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for the wrongful act.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai, August 7: In a shocking incident, a contractual worker at a government-run hospital in Mumbai's Kandivali was arrested by police after a case was filed against him for allegedly making an obscene video of a female doctor in the hospital. The incident took place on Tuesday (August 6) and the police swung into action immediately.

The accused was identified as Jayesh Solanki and was arrested. He worked at the hospital as a contractual conservancy. The police booked him under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for the wrongful act.

FPJ Shorts
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Naezy Reacts To Gully Boy 2 Buzz: ‘Appeal Karo Bollywood Ke Makers Se’ (VIDEO)
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Naezy Reacts To Gully Boy 2 Buzz: ‘Appeal Karo Bollywood Ke Makers Se’ (VIDEO)
Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Over Weight, Father-In-Law Blames Government And Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Over Weight, Father-In-Law Blames Government And Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan To Announce His Wedding With Abhira & Leave Poddar House, Latter Tries To Stop Him (Exclusive)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan To Announce His Wedding With Abhira & Leave Poddar House, Latter Tries To Stop Him (Exclusive)

Accused Recorded The Female Doctor While She Was Taking Bath

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday when the female doctor was taking a bath in the restroom of the hospital. The accused, Jayesh Solanki, who worked as a contractual worker, secretly recorded the female doctor while she was taking bath.

The woman felt something odd and sensed that someday was present near the restroom. The woman spotted Solanki recording her and immediately raised an alarm.

Solanki was recording the video on the mobile phone from a window. However, as soon as the female doctor raised an alarm, Solanki was caught by the hospital staffers. After the hospital authorities took away his phone, the video of the female doctor was found in the mobile phone of Solanki.

The hospital management then contacted the Kandivli police. The police sent a team to the hospital and learnt about the incident before filing a case against the accused worker. Accused Solanki's phone was also sent for forensic analysis.

Read Also
Karnataka Shocker: Man Secretly Records Video Of Woman Taking Bath in Hubballi, Tied To Pole &...
article-image

The police is currently trying to find out if Solanki had also recorded clips of other staffers in the hospital. The accused is also being interrogated by police to find the motive behind him indulging in the wrongful and indecent act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paris Olympic Bronze Medallist Swapnil Kusale Returns To India, To Be Felicitated At Pune’s...

Paris Olympic Bronze Medallist Swapnil Kusale Returns To India, To Be Felicitated At Pune’s...

Mira-Bhayandar: Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Sees Over 5.4 Lakh Applications In Thane...

Mira-Bhayandar: Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Sees Over 5.4 Lakh Applications In Thane...

Mumbai: IIT Bombay And NCESS Uncover Mesozoic Era Secrets In Saurashtra Basin's Geological Study

Mumbai: IIT Bombay And NCESS Uncover Mesozoic Era Secrets In Saurashtra Basin's Geological Study

Mumbai: Contractual Worker Films 'Bathing' Video Of Female Doctor In Kandivali Hospital; Arrested

Mumbai: Contractual Worker Films 'Bathing' Video Of Female Doctor In Kandivali Hospital; Arrested

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Halts Demolition Of Illegal Religious Structures On Belapur Hills Due To...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Halts Demolition Of Illegal Religious Structures On Belapur Hills Due To...