Mumbai: Contractual Worker Films 'Bathing' Video Of Female Doctor In Kandivali Hospital; Arrested

Representative Image

Mumbai, August 7: In a shocking incident, a contractual worker at a government-run hospital in Mumbai's Kandivali was arrested by police after a case was filed against him for allegedly making an obscene video of a female doctor in the hospital. The incident took place on Tuesday (August 6) and the police swung into action immediately.

The accused was identified as Jayesh Solanki and was arrested. He worked at the hospital as a contractual conservancy. The police booked him under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for the wrongful act.

Accused Recorded The Female Doctor While She Was Taking Bath

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday when the female doctor was taking a bath in the restroom of the hospital. The accused, Jayesh Solanki, who worked as a contractual worker, secretly recorded the female doctor while she was taking bath.

The woman felt something odd and sensed that someday was present near the restroom. The woman spotted Solanki recording her and immediately raised an alarm.

Solanki was recording the video on the mobile phone from a window. However, as soon as the female doctor raised an alarm, Solanki was caught by the hospital staffers. After the hospital authorities took away his phone, the video of the female doctor was found in the mobile phone of Solanki.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The hospital management then contacted the Kandivli police. The police sent a team to the hospital and learnt about the incident before filing a case against the accused worker. Accused Solanki's phone was also sent for forensic analysis.

The police is currently trying to find out if Solanki had also recorded clips of other staffers in the hospital. The accused is also being interrogated by police to find the motive behind him indulging in the wrongful and indecent act.