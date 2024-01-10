Karnataka Shocker: Man Secretly Records Video Of Woman Taking Bath in Hubballi, Tied To Pole & Thrashed By Locals

Representational photo |

Hubballi, January 10: A man was caught red-handed secretly recording a video of a woman taking a bath in Hubballi district of Karnataka. The accused, identified as Lad Saab who is a resident of Ganesh Pete near Gokul Road, was tied to a pole and thrashed by locals. The incident took place on Tuesday, January 9.

Lad Saab, a construction worker, was working in a building situated in Lohia Nagar. A woman was taking a bath in a house near to the construction site. In order to record the woman bathing, the accused allegedly placed his mobile phone on the window of her bathroom. However, the woman noticed Lad Saab's act and screamed.

After hearing the woman's scream, locals came to her rescue and nabbed the accused. They tied him to an electric pole and assaulted him. He was then handed over to the police. Further investigation is underway.