Mumbai: Contractor shot at over Rs 45 Cr footpath tender in Kurla

Mumbai: The Kurla police have launched a manhunt for two assailants who allegedly shot at a contractor in Kurla’s Kapadia Nagar on Monday night. The contractor, Suraj Pratap Singh Deora, was on his way home from the L-ward office at the time of the incident at 8pm.

Mr Deora has told the police that he suspects two competitors are behind the incident and that he was threatened by them to withdraw his application for a Rs 45 crore MHADA tender for footpath construction. As per sources, one of the suspects is an aide of a former MLA. However, the police refused to confirm it.

The police said Mr Deora and a friend were on their way home to Dahisar. When they reached Kapadia Nagar on CST Road in Kurla, two assailants walked towards them, fired a round at Mr Deora’s car and fled.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The crime branch is also conducting a parallel investigation.

Mr Deora told the police that while driving he received a call and then someone came from the front and hit his car hard on the bonnet. Soon, someone from the left fired at the car. He said he was shaken by the sudden firing and drove at a high speed and reached Vakola police station. The matter is now with the Kurla police as the area falls under their jurisdiction.

As per Mr Deora’s statement, the footpath for which the tender had been floated will be constructed between Bandra and Dahisar. After filling the application, Mr Deora’s brother Virendra Singh Deora received a call from the two suspects – Sameer Sawant and Ganesh Chugal – who demanded money. Mr Deora told the cops that he deposited 1% of the tender amount as a security deposit. As per his statement, initially 10 persons had exhibited interest in it but six had withdrawn their applications.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for the two suspects.

