Mumbai: Contractor Romin Chheda Sent To 2-Day Police Custody In ₹6 Cr Oxygen Plant Scam Unravels

Contractor Romin Chheda, arrested for causing a loss of Rs 6 crore to BMC through fraud and fraudulent contracts for setting up oxygen plants during Covid-19, has been sent to police custody for 2 days by the Holiday Court. His lawyers appeared in court on behalf of Romin.

Lawyer questions arrest of Chheda in court

Chheda's lawyer questioned the investigating officer in court on the arrest of Chheda in the oxygen plant scam case. The lawyer questioned the court about the reason for Chheda's arrest just a day after the case was registered. The lawyer raised the question of the correct investigation of this case and the evidence against Chheda.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday in connection with the fraud. Romin was arrested on Friday by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police, two days after the case was registered.

More details of the case

Romin Chheda owns M/s Highway Construction Company based in Ghatkopar. Apart from Chheda, unknown BMC officials are also accused in this case.

Chheda was interrogated for eight hours on Thursday and was called again for questioning on Friday. He was arrested for not cooperating in the investigation. Chheda has been arrested under sections 418, 465, 467, 468, 471, 218, 120 (B), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.