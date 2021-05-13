Mumbai: Contractor booked for producing fake COVID negative reports

The Gamdevi police have booked a contractor for allegedly forging COVID-19 reports of four labourers in order to let them enter a housing society at an up-market residential area at Bhulabhai Desai Road.

According to the police, Saajit Co-operative housing society located at B D Road has made negative COVID-19 reports mandatory for outsiders who wanted to enter the building premises for work. One of its members, R Khemka who wanted to get some civil work done at her flat secured the society's permission and appointed one Kamble for the job.

As per the rule, contractor Kamble on Tuesday submitted negative COVID reports of four of his labourers to manager Hiren Thakkar. However, Thakkar got suspicious after finding Virtual ID's and time on all the forms to be similar and alerted the chairman of the society.

When the chairman contacted the laboratory for verification they informed that the reports were not theirs. Upon checking VID's they said the VID belongs to one Rupesh Raval and the report was of last year. Following the revelation, the manager approached the police.

The Gamdevi police then registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for disobeying public servant's order (188), negligent act likely to spread Infection disease dangerous to life (269) along with sections of cheating and forgery.

"We have registered an offence and searching for a person who allegedly helped the contractor in forging the reports," said R Rajbhar, senior inspector of Gamdevi police station.