Mumbai Continues To Battle Scorching Heat, Temperature At 34°C; IMD Predicts Mild Showers In Maharashtra | Freepik

Mumbai woke up to another bright sunny day on Monday. Precipitation was measured at 0%, Humidity at 53% and wind blew 18 km/h as of 12 pm on Monday April 22. While the temperature was recorded at 34 degrees centigrade, IMD has predicted mild showers later in the the day.

What is expected during the week?

Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra have been battling the scorching heat for a while now. The state experienced enexpected rainfall in Solapur, Akkalkot, Pune, Latur, Mahabaleshwar, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri. While the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the heat wave will get more severe in Konkan and Mumbai, IMD also expects precipitation in some parts. Rainfall is likely Vidarbha and Marathwada today. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Konkan coastal areas will continue to experience the scorching heat, which will get more severe by April 25. After April 25, the humid hot winds from the Arabian Sea will move to the coast which may bring in some relief.

IMD has issued a yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. IMD said that hot and humid conditions are expected in these regions for the next few days.

IMD forecast #hot & humid weather conditions in isolated pockets very likely for Mumbai & Thane for April 18-19. pic.twitter.com/kwjhQU4DQH — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) April 18, 2024

As per an Indian Express Report, Sunil Kamble, director of IMD Mumbai, said, “The citizens will be experiencing hot, humid conditions and uncomfortable weather conditions, even though the temperature will remain in the range of 34 – 35 degree Celsius, owing to the high levels of humidity. We are witnessing such discomfort because of the blowing westerlies which bring in a lot of moisture. The presence of this moisture thereby leads to an increase in the humidity levels.”