Mumbai: Consumer forum directs Country Club to pay for not living up to its promises

Representative Image

Mumbai: A district consumer commission has directed Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Limited to refund ₹1.65 lakh with eight percent interest after it failed to give the complainant a travel stay that was promised in membership.

The complainant was not only not given the stay but had to move out midway from the hotel stay offered. The commission also directed the club to pay ₹25,000 towards mental agony and litigation costs.

The order dated December 30, 2022 (uploaded February 8) was passed by Sneha Mhatre, president and D S Paradkar, member of South Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on a complaint by south Mumbai resident Shaikh Bashir Ahmed against Country Club Hospitality And Holidays Limited.

False promises

Mr. Ahmed was approached by the sales manager of the club and told that he will get six nights and seven days stay in a hotel that would include food and other facilities. He was also told that he would get a 20 to 30 percent discount on other services. He was also told that for two more nights, he would have to shell out only ₹6,000.

Mr. Ahmed paid ₹1.59 lakhs for membership. He was also told that the Club has many three star hotels across the country in which Mr. Ahmed can stay availing discounts. But when Mr. Ahmed travelled to Shimla with his family in December 2019, not only was he not given the promised free stay and services, he was made to run around. He had to even pay ₹200 per hour for the games he played. And even after paying ₹6,000, he was asked to move out of the hotel room in two days. When he called them, an arrangement was made for only one day and he had to face many embarrassing situations.

When Mr. Ahmed sent a notice, the Club promised to refund the membership fee but never got back on it. The Commission observed that not giving service was deficiency in service and that the complainant should be refunded the amount. It then directed the compensation and stated that the order be implemented in 60 days.

