Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Cable Company To Refund Customer Despite Absence, Imposes Compensation

A district consumer commission in an order has directed a cable company to refund the money paid by the complainant even after the latter stopped appearing for the case. The commission stated in its order that it went ahead with hearing the case on merits based on the documents that were filed after giving abundant chance to the complainant. The cable company against whom the order was passed did not appear, and an ex-parte order was passed to move ahead with the case against it.

The order dated August 25 was passed by Ravindra Nagre, president and S V Kalal, member of The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mumbai Suburban Additional. The order was given on a complaint of Powai resident Virender Duggal against R Cable new through its proprietor.

Background of the case

Duggal had taken a cable connection for one year from April 2019 to March 2020. For this, he paid ₹5,400. In September 2019, the picture on the TV set was not clear, and the set-top box was giving problems. Duggal made a complaint to the cable company despite repeated follow-ups. He then wrote a letter and sought a change of Set Top Box or a refund of the 50 percent amount paid by him. When there was no response, Duggal filed a consumer complaint.

Commission's directive and observations

The commission issued a notice to the cable company, but it did not appear, and an ex parte order was passed. The commission observed that there was no other option but to have an adverse opinion as charges against it were not refuted. It said that the complainant proved through the receipts that he had made payment. It then directed that the cable company refund the amount. The Commission further directed ₹5,000 compensation for mental agony and litigation costs. The commission added that if the refund and compensation is not given within 30 days of the order, it will attract seven percent interest per annum.

