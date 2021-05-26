Mumbai: Congress threatens to ditch MVA over scrapped 33% quota GR

The Congress, which is fuming over not getting due share in decision making and functioning of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, on Wednesday indicated that it may walk out of the alliance government in Maharashtra if the government resolution issued on May 7 scrapping the 33 per cent reservation in promotions is not withdrawn.

Congress has been not only vocal but aggressive demanding the restoration of quota and ready to sacrifice power for the cause of backward classes and tribals. The Congress with 42 legislators may extend support from the outside.

The Congress party has sought a meeting with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to argue its case. The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said the promotions given by Maharashtra government pursuant to its May 7 government resolution (GR) would be subject to outcome of the petition challenging the GR.

As reported by Free Press Journal, the resolution has scrapped 33 per cent reservation in promotions to employees from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Vimukta Jati (denotified tribes), Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) and Special Backward Classes. The state party president Nana Patole announced that the Congress would force the state government to withdraw the government resolution immediately.

A senior minister told the FPJ, “The Congress believes that it cannot compromise on core issues especially giving justice to the SC, ST, OBCs and VJNT and adequate allocation of funds to expedite their development. The government cannot cite legal issues but it has to find a way out. Congress is not in a mood to compromise on this issue and may leave the government. The party may provide an outside support for the survival of the government so that BJP will not succeed its plan to topple it.’’

The minister said that the Congress is not targeting NCP or deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar just for the sake of opposition but it genuinely wants both NCP and Shiv Sena to support the restoration of 33% quota in promotions. However, the NCP minister hopes that the Congress will not take an extreme step as three parties will find a way out.