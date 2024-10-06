Mumbai: Congress MP's Son Arrested In Hit-And-Run Incident In Chembur

Ganesh Handore the accused in the case |

Mumbai: The Govandi police have arrested Ganesh Handore, the son of Congress MP and former state cabinet minister for Social Justice Chandrakant Handore, in connection with a hit-and-run case involving a motorcycle in Chembur during the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Govandi police, the incident occurred between 12:00 and 12:05 AM when Ganesh was traveling from Chembur West toward Chembur East in his car, reportedly to buy “juice.” As his vehicle approached the Acharya College area on Narayan Gajanan Acharya Marg in Vaibhav Nagar, he collided with a motorcycle driven by Gopal Arote. Both the car and the motorcycle skidded and crashed into the roadside. The police reported that Ganesh, in a state of panic following the collision, fled the scene without offering any assistance to Gopal.

After locals alerted the police about the incident, authorities first took Gopal to the hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU due to the severity of his injuries. Subsequently, police reviewed CCTV footage and identified the vehicle involved in the accident as Ganesh's SUV. He was later arrested at his home in Chembur, and his vehicle was also seized.

In his statement, Ganesh claimed that Gopal suddenly applied the brakes, causing the accident. While being transported to the Govandi police station, Ganesh began to feel unwell and was subsequently taken to JJ Hospital. Preliminary examinations indicated that his blood pressure had spiked, and doctors advised that he should be admitted for observation.

Police have yet to determine whether Ganesh was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. His blood samples have been collected and will be sent to forensics for examination. Additionally, Ganesh's vehicle will be inspected by the RTO to assess whether he was speeding during the incident.

Meanwhile, Gopal, who remains in the ICU, is reportedly stable and responding well to treatment. Gopal’s sister later filed an FIR against Ganesh, who has been charged under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 124A (act endangering life or personal safety of others causing hurt), 124(b) (grievous hurt caused), and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.