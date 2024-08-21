Mumbai: Congress Leaders, Led By Mallikarjun Kharge, Criticise PM Modi On Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary; Urge Revival Of MVA Government (VIDEO)

Mumbai: Congress Leaders, Led By Mallikarjun Kharge, Criticise PM Modi On Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary; Urge Revival Of MVA Government | X

Mumbai: On the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Congress leaders launched a strong critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at a "Sadhbhavna Day" and resolution meeting held at Shanmukhanand Hall.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi of arrogance, stating that while Rajiv Gandhi led Congress to a historic 415-seat victory without any arrogance, Modi’s government, despite its promises of securing over 400 seats, remains a minority administration.

Kharge claimed that Modi is more interested in consolidating power than working for the country's welfare, and noted that Maharashtra’s rejection of Modi’s agenda in the Lok Sabha elections highlighted this issue. He urged for unity in the upcoming Assembly elections to restore the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government and criticized Modi for focusing on self-promotion rather than substantive issues.

Sharad Pawar, President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), emphasized Rajiv Gandhi’s significant role in the country’s development and criticized current leaders for not acknowledging the contributions of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Pawar defended Gandhi’s efforts to modernize India and stated that the family’s contributions are an integral part of the nation’s history.

Ramesh Chennithala, Congress In-Charge for Mumbai, praised Rajiv Gandhi’s role in advancing Mumbai’s development and modernizing India through science and technology. He highlighted that Gandhi worked to maintain national unity and criticized the BJP for dividing the country along religious and caste lines.

Congress State President Nana Patole lauded Rajiv Gandhi’s introduction of the computer revolution and his efforts to bring India into the 21st century. He expressed dissatisfaction with the current government’s response to recent incidents in Badlapur and accused the ruling Mahayuti government of neglecting issues like violence against women. Patole called for the establishment of goodwill in Maharashtra and emphasized the importance of continuing Gandhi’s legacy.

Legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat mourned Gandhi’s untimely death and emphasized his achievements in women’s empowerment and computerization. He stressed that a victory for the Mahavikas Aghadi in the upcoming Assembly elections would be a true tribute to Gandhi.

Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar warned of potential electoral manipulations by the BJP, citing recent incidents of unrest in Kolhapur and Nashik. He stressed the need to remove the current government to ensure stability and predicted further internal conflicts within the ruling parties.

Mumbai Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad highlighted Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions to Mumbai, including initiating the Prime Minister’s housing scheme and providing significant funds. She also noted Gandhi’s role in expanding educational opportunities and reservations for women and disadvantaged communities.