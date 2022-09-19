Mumbai Congress joins Rahul Gandhi for party president

Photo: PTI

The Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) on Monday unanimously passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on the Bharat Jodo padayatra, to become the president of the All India Congress Committee. State Congress party’s resolution came days after the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh units passed a resolution seeking the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as the party president.

MRCC’s move was on expected lines as all members were unanimous in their speeches that Rahul Gandhi is the national leader who is aggressive and fearless leading the common man. The resolution was moved by MRCC president Bhai Jagtap and it was seconded by former city unit chief Sanjay Nirupam.

"Rahul Gandhi has been raising his voice against the wrong and anti-people policies of the Modi government. He has been taking on the BJP-led government at the Centre for its inaction to take substantial action to curb inflation and unemployment. He has led the delegation on a number of occasions by hitting the roads. Therefore, in the present circumstances, Rahul Gandhi should be elected as the AICC president to lead the party," a senior MRCC leader said.

Nirupam after former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad’s criticism against Rahul Gandhi slammed him saying, "It was not predictable that he would attack Gandhi. Today Rahulji is the only one who is fighting fearlessly against all the bad policies of the Modi government. He is the future of the country, he is the saviour of Congress."

The MRCC also passed another resolution authorising the AICC President to appoint the MRCC president and the city unit executive.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel recently said, "The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee today passed the resolution (to make Rahul Gandhi president) and the party’s Rajasthan unit has also done this. If similar resolutions are passed in other states, then Rahul Ji should rethink it (his decision not to take charge of the Congress) as the party’s presidential election is nearing. Keeping in view the sentiments of all party workers, I think Rahul Ji will agree (to become party chief)."