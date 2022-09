Tamil Nadu & Bihar Congress give nod to make Rahul Gandhi party President |

Tamil Nadu and Bihar Congress Committees passed a resolution in their State General Council meetings that Rahul Gandhi should become the president of the Indian National Congress.

(This is a developing story...)