Mumbai Congress Gets Another Major Blow; Ex-MLA Baba Siddique Resigns From Party After 48 Years |

Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency legislator, Baba Siddique announced his resignation from the Congress party on Thursday morning. Siddique stated that his journey with the grand old party started as a young teenager back in 1977 and lasted for a long 48 years. However, even after his exit, his son Zeeshan remains to be the MLA of the Bandra East constituency in Mumbai.

Taking to his official account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Siddique said, "I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with immediate effect."

"There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey," he added.

I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express… — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) February 8, 2024

Political Speculations Around Exit

Speculations regarding Baba Siddique's exit surfaced recently after the Congress leader recently met NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. There was a buzz that the ex-MLA from Mumbai is in talks of joining the Ajit Pawar-led NCP soon.

Despite confirming a recent meeting with Ajit Pawar, Baba Siddique firmly denied immediate plans to part ways with Congress, stating his loyalty to the party 'as of now.'

However, acknowledging his family's ties to Ajit Pawar, Baba Siddique dismissed all the reports and on the other hand mentioned Ajit's commendable qualities, describing him as a dedicated leader who starts his day early and works late into the night.

Recent Loss For Congress

Baba Siddique's exit comes as another blow for the Congress party after recently senior leader and ex-MP Milind Deora ended his ties with the grand old party to join the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Milind, son of late Union minister Murli Deora, who was voted to power four times, while he won twice from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency exited from the party ending 55-year-long ties with Congress.