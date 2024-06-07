Mumbai Congress Chief Varsha Gaikwad Calls On Uddhav Thackeray At Matoshree After Lok Sabha Victory

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday met Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree following her victory from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat. Uddhav Thackeray greeted her with a bouquet.

While speaking to the media after meeting Thackeray, she said, When I met Uddhavji after my candidature was declared he said he will cast his vote to Congress for the first time in his life and will send his younger sister (Gaikwad) to Delhi. Uddhav's first vote to Congress has not gone in vain.

Gaikwad also expressed gratitude towards all party workers of MVA. "I feel very lucky to have contested from this place. MVA workers worked very hard. The people on the day of voting waited for four to five hours without water and ventilation and voted for us."

She added further, "We have won four out of six seats in Mumbai. We could win more seats because all party workers worked together." MVA thinks that Ravindra Waikar's win was exceptional and the alliance may challenge it in the court, she said. Gaikwad contested North Central constituency which includes Bandra, Khar Santacruz and Vile Parle area of Mumbai. She faced a strong fight from Ujjwal Nikam. Meanwhile, Gaikwad also took to her official X handle and posted, "Flaming torch in hand accompanied by trumpet, democracy has won, preparations for people's power have started..!"

The post further added, "Maha Vikas Aghadi won the confidence of the people of Maharashtra and won a resounding victory. Had a goodwill meeting with Uddhav Thackeray today at Matoshree (residence of Uddhav Thackeray), who played the lion's share in this victory, and congratulated him wholeheartedly..." "His words of making his sister an MP and sending her to Delhi were very energising during my campaigning... I will be forever grateful to everyone," Gaikwad said.