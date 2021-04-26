Mumbai: Concern raised over illegal hutments in sea at Cuffe Parade

Residents of Cuffe Parade have raised an alarm against the rampant construction of illegal hutments inside the sea starting from the Macchimar Nagar area in Cuffe Parade up to Badhwar Park. A video depicting the same was also shared with the authorities concerned to draw their attention on the illegal activities that have amplified significantly during the lockdown period.

Aditi Jain, president of Cuffe Parade Residents' Association, said, "We have failed to get any relief from government authorities despite complaining several times. Constructions are rampant and the government officials are turning a blind eye to these illegal activities. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has built a bridge for the storm water drain which is serving as a gateway for these illegal occupants to carry out this construction work easily in the sea.”

Jain further said, “We have asked officials to remove the bridge near the Bayview Marina garden." Besides illegal hutments in Cuffe Parade, which is a prominent residential area, it is also facing problem of encroachment by hawkers on footpaths. Jain added, "In Cuffe Parade, various government agencies are involved such as BMC, MMRDA, Collector office, leading to a major confusion while raising any complaints, which further delays the action. Proper co-ordination of government agencies is the only ideal way to control illegal activities."

Another resident of Cuffee, Parade Ramesh Narayan, said that due to the illegal constructions in the sea beside the Macchimar Nagar in Cuffe Parade till Badhwar Park, there is a major security threat. He added, "After 26/11 terrorist attack this entire Badhwar Park sea area from where terrorist Ajmal Kasab had entered, was supposed to be under vigilance of high security. Sadly, today the authorities could not even prevent the sea from the threat of illegal construction."

Due to massive illegal hutments and people staying in large numbers a lot of sewage is seen flowing near the sea periphery.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Nivatkar, Collector Mumbai city through a text message replied, "Our team visited today and we will be taking immediate necessary action."