Mumbai: Concept of street furniture for those using public transport quite skewed, only narrow benches on BEST bus stops available

The concept of street furniture for those using public transport in Mumbai is quite skewed, with only the narrow benches on BEST bus stops are available. For the first time, steel benches have been installed at the entry/exit points of Metro 7 and Metro-2A for passengers who will be waiting for auto rickshaws and BEST buses as part of last mile connectivity. Usually waiting for road transport is a task.

This comes at a time when the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is working out ways to integrate different modes of transportation and provide last mile connectivity to people. The MMRDA has installed two to three steel benches on the footpath at the entry/exit points of Metro railway stations on the 20-kms long Dhanukarwadi to Aarey stretch that is part of both Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar (E)-Andheri (E)) which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 2.

According to MMRDA officials, these benches are namely installed for passengers who alight at metro stations and are waiting for auto rickshaws and BEST buses. A single bench has space for three people to sit comfortably at a time. “These benches will certainly benefit senior citizens, women and children who need not stand. We have installed this street furniture outside Metro stations wherever possible,” said a MMRDA official on condition of anonymity.

Sources said that they have also redone the footpaths and replaced the paver blocks wherever necessary at the entry/exit points and escalators outside metro stations. The MMRDA and BEST Undertaking are already tying up for last mile connectivity. A new plan and design has been given to the BEST, wherein several bus stops have been shifted to a suitable distance of not more than 50-75 metres from the respective metro station.

Once commuters exit the metro station they can take a bus thus leading to inter-modal integration of public transit. The auto rickshaw stands are also being planned in such a way that people can queue up and board right outside metro stations. Right the BEST bus stops are the once where seating provision exists.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:58 AM IST