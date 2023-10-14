Mumbai: Completion Of Swami Vivekanand Road Bridge Reconstruction Brings Relief To Malad Commuters

FPJ

Mumbai: The reconstruction work of the dilapidated bridge across Ramchandra nullah along Swami Vivekanand (SV) Road will be completed by October 31. The work was carried out in two phases without closing the traffic since the bridge is located at the busiest junction in Malad (West).

Traffic congestion on SV Road is heavy throughout the day, especially during peak hours. SV Road and Malad Link Road are the two most important routes connecting Malad to Kandivali. Both bridges are approximately 60-90 feet wide. The bridge along S.V. Road near Malad Telephone Exchange comprises five bridges built parallel to each other. According to a structural audit report conducted by VJTI in 2019, it recommended that the bridge across Ramchandra nullah be reconstructed as soon as possible.

Accordingly, the work order was issued in September 2019, and actual work on the bridge began in October 2021 after receiving a no-objection certificate from the traffic police and after removing seven shops that were affecting the construction work. Initially, northbound traffic was supposed to be diverted along Mamletdar Wadi Road, BJ Patel Road, Marve Road, and southbound traffic along the existing bridge. However, after receiving several complaints about significant traffic jams in the surrounding area during the traffic trial, the work was halted, and two-way traffic was allowed on October 23, 2021.

A strategic approach: Phased construction

"As per the revised methodology, we planned to construct the bridge on both sides simultaneously in Phase 1, with traffic allowed along the central portion. After completing the bridges on both sides, traffic will be allowed on the new bridge, and the central bridge will be taken up for reconstruction. Necessary arrangements such as barricading and pedestrian walkways were made on-site, and the work was carried out in phases. The work on Phase 1 was completed on November 22, while Phase II work started in February. Small portions of the bridge remain, which will be completed by October this year. However, we have already opened a portion of the bridge for traffic," said a senior civic official.

