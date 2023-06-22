Mumbai: Compensate For Vedanta-Foxconn Loss, Get Micron Semi-Conductor Project To State: Says MPPC Chief Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | PTI

MPCC Chief Nana Patole has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding that, after losing the Vedanta Foxconn project to Gujarat, the state government should now work for bringing the Micron Semiconductor project to Maharashtra.

“Though Maharashtra has been most preferred state for investment, in past one year the state has lost several projects to other states. However, now there is an opportunity. The union cabinet has cleared way for Micron semiconductor chip project worth ₹22,000 crore. The deal will be finalized during PM Modi’s US visit. The Maharashtra government should work hard to get the project to the state,” Patole has written to CM Shinde.

'Don't waste the opportunity'

“Maharashtra has lost Vedanta Foxconn project worth ₹1.5 lakh crore. It would have generated lakhs of employment opportunities. But, now there is an opportunity to compensate for the loss and the state should not waste it,” Patole added.

While interacting with media, Patole criticized the state government and said that attempts are being made to take the state on the path of Manipur. “Over past two months there have been at least 10 attempts to incite riots in Maharashtra. Fortunately people didn’t fall prey to divisive tactics and the state was saved. But, the BJP wants violence and riots in order to divert attention of the people from serious issues like inflation, unemployment and the farmers’ issues,” Patole said.