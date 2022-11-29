e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Aaditya Thackeray says Vedanta-Foxconn project was to come up in Maharashtra; submits letter written by Anil Agarwal to MIDC chief

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray says Vedanta-Foxconn project was to come up in Maharashtra; submits letter written by Anil Agarwal to MIDC chief

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray says Vedanta-Foxconn project was to come up in Maharashtra; submits letter written by Anil Agarwal to MIDC chief | File pic
Follow us on

Months after the loss of the Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat, former education minister Aaditya Thackeray claimed that the Vedanta-Foxconn project was to come up in Maharashtra and presented a letter written by the company's chief Anil Agarwal to MIDC regarding signing the project MoU. 

Earlier when the much-debated $20 billion semiconductor project by Vedanta Foxconn went to Gujarat, the current Eknath Shinde government and MVA government had accused each other of the loss of the project. Shinde government had claimed that the project had gone to Gujarat during the tenure of the MVA government. 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Badlapur man kills sister-in-law, attacks wife over property dispute, arrested

Thane: Badlapur man kills sister-in-law, attacks wife over property dispute, arrested

Thane: TMC to celebrate 27 years of Ram Marathe music festival

Thane: TMC to celebrate 27 years of Ram Marathe music festival

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray says Vedanta-Foxconn project was to come up in Maharashtra; submits letter...

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray says Vedanta-Foxconn project was to come up in Maharashtra; submits letter...

On Camera: 6 cellphones stolen from Andheri magistrate's court canteen while employees were sleeping

On Camera: 6 cellphones stolen from Andheri magistrate's court canteen while employees were sleeping

Maharashtra Government permits establishment of 12 primary to higher secondary schools, will not...

Maharashtra Government permits establishment of 12 primary to higher secondary schools, will not...