Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray says Vedanta-Foxconn project was to come up in Maharashtra; submits letter written by Anil Agarwal to MIDC chief | File pic

Months after the loss of the Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat, former education minister Aaditya Thackeray claimed that the Vedanta-Foxconn project was to come up in Maharashtra and presented a letter written by the company's chief Anil Agarwal to MIDC regarding signing the project MoU.

Earlier when the much-debated $20 billion semiconductor project by Vedanta Foxconn went to Gujarat, the current Eknath Shinde government and MVA government had accused each other of the loss of the project. Shinde government had claimed that the project had gone to Gujarat during the tenure of the MVA government.