Mumbai: Commuters of Central Railway will be able to know live locations of their local trains very soon

The Central Railway commuters will soon be able to monitor live locations of trains before they board their designated suburban locals on the Yatri app of the railways. The field trials of tracking live locations of locals was successfully conducted recently on the Belapur-Kharkoper route.

Confirming the development, a senior officer of CR said, "We have initiated these integrations phase-wise. Testing was successful for the Belapur-Kharkoper line on the Up and Dn local trains. Now, we will be replicating the same integrations for the other lines (Central, Harbour, Trans-Harbour and Uran) and it will be announced in the coming months.”

Earlier on March 6, during the annual inspection of Mumbai Division, Central Railway’s General Manager, Anil Kumar Lahoti had visited the Yatri app booth. The technical team of Yatri app present at the booth had given him a demonstration of the real-time tracking of the live locations of local trains. Apart from the real time monitoring capability of the app, the team had also demonstrated several other features of the Yatri app.

“Developed as a non-fare revenue initiative, Yatri’s salient features are helpful to passengers, providing information on suburban trains, stations and facilities at their fingertips,” said an official.

"With more than 2,50,000+ downloads, travelers can use this app to get authentic information about train live updates and announcements, access the latest timetable, accurate station amenities, information on Express trains and the PNR Status, Mumbai Metro and Monorail, and much more" said a member of technical team of Yatri App.

How does it work?

"With the help of tracking devices installed within rakes, we have developed our in-house algorithm to get the real-time location of local trains. We gather all required information about the current location of a specific train and the same is displayed in-app, which is auto refreshed every 30 seconds. Users can also click on the refresh button to manually update the same," said a member of technical team of Yatri App.

