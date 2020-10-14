Mumbai: Committee formed to probe fire incident at Mulund's Apex Hospital

Mumbai: A day after a fire was reported at Apex Hospital in Mulund, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had sought a probe and had set up a four-member committee to probe all aspects that led to fire in the hospital and the shifting of Covid-19 patients due to the incident.

Two of the 40 patients succumbed, of which an 82-year-old Pandurang Kulkarni died while being transported to Fortis Hospital, while another 54-year-old Virendra Singh succumbed on Tuesday morning. “Pandurang was one among three patients who were on ventilator support and were being shifted when he died,” said an official.

However, Singh was brought to us in a critical state without BiPap, with severe Tachypnea (abnormally rapid and shallow breathing); he was also restless, disoriented (he was restrained) and hypoxic. “Patient was intubated and put on ventilator support, but the patient suffered multi-organ failure followed by a cardiac arrest. Despite resuscitation efforts, the patient passed away at 8:15 am,” read a statement.