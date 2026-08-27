Mumbai: Cobra Hatchling Found Inside Raheja Hospital In Mahim; Rescued Safely - VIDEO

Mumbai: Cobra Hatchling Found Inside Raheja Hospital In Mahim, Viral Video Shows Rescue Operation |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on the internet shows a cobra hatchling found inside the premises of Raheja Hospital in Mahim, triggering panic among hospital staff and locals.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 26 near Mahim Police Colony. After spotting the venomous snake, hospital staff immediately contacted snake rescuers for assistance.

Cobra hatchling rescued safely

According to reports, police constable and snake rescuer Sachin More reached the spot after receiving the alert and also informed the concerned police officials and control room while on his way.

The cobra hatchling was reportedly found inside a storeroom and was safely rescued without causing any injury to the snake. Videos of the rescue circulating online show the hatchling attempting to hide as More tried to carefully capture it in a container. Despite the snake reportedly putting up some resistance, it was eventually rescued safely.

The cobra was later released into its natural habitat in accordance with Forest Department guidelines.

Rescuer warns of more hatchlings

More reportedly warned that there could be a possibility of more cobra hatchlings in the vicinity, stating that he had previously rescued cobra hatchlings from the same area. He also urged hospital staff not to panic and advised them to remain cautious while spreading awareness about the possibility of snakes in the area.

King Cobra found at office

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a King Cobra was reportedly found at the office of Mumbai Congress spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre.

Mhatre reportedly waited for hours for a response from the Forest Department before taking the snake to a nearby natural habitat and releasing it into a mangrove forest.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/