WATCH: King Cobra Found At Mumbai Congress Leader Sheetal Mhatre’s Office; Rescued & Safely Released In Mangrove Forest

Watch: King Cobra Found At Mumbai Congress Leader Sheetal Mhatre’s Office, Later Safely Released Into Mangrove Forest |

Mumbai: A King Cobra snake was reportedly found on Monday at the office of Mumbai Congress spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre, prompting her to seek urgent assistance from the Maharashtra Forest Department.

Mhatre shared a video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), showing Mhatre safely catching the snake and placing it inside a glass container. In her post, Mhatre tagged the Maharashtra Forest Department and requested an authorised rescue team or personnel to collect and safely relocate the snake.

Dear @MahaForest ,

A King Cobra has been safely caught at my office.

Could you please send an authorised rescue team/personnel to collect it at the earliest?@ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/MZSkfn2f7m — Mhatre Sheetal Ashok (@Mhatre_Sheetal) August 10, 2026

Snake released into mangrove forest

However, after reportedly waiting for hours without receiving a response from the Forest Department, Mhatre took the snake to a nearby natural habitat and released it into a mangrove forest.

The said Cobra has been safely relocated to its natural habitat in the mangrove forest since no response from the officials. pic.twitter.com/I8hwA7aRgW — Mhatre Sheetal Ashok (@Mhatre_Sheetal) August 10, 2026

Sharing an update, Mhatre wrote, “The said Cobra has been safely relocated to its natural habitat in the mangrove forest since no response from the officials.”

The video shows the woman carefully releasing the snake into the forest. After being released, the snake quickly disappeared into its natural surroundings.

The incident has drawn attention to the woman's efforts to rescue and relocate the snake without causing it harm.

Snake scare on Mumbai local

Meanwhile, in a separate incident last week, a report of a snake inside the ladies’ coach of a Mumbai local train led to a 12-minute halt at Thane station.

The train was stopped after an alarm chain was pulled upon reports of a snake inside the coach. The incident occurred shortly after the train departed from Platform No. 4 at Thane station.

Railway staff immediately inspected the ladies’ coach and, after confirming that the situation was safe, allowed the train to resume its journey. The local remained halted from 9:14 am to 9:26 am.

Railway authorities have not yet officially confirmed whether a snake was actually found inside the coach.