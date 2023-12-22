Mumbai Coastal Road Project: BMC Finalises 4 Contractors For Phase 2; Work Likely To Being Early Next Year

Representative photo/FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC has finalised four contractors for its ambitious project of Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) Phase 2 on Friday. The road of 18.47 km will connect Versova to Dahisar along with a 4.46 km connector to Goregaon Mulund Link Road(GMLR). The work is expected to start in the new year with a deadline of four years. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹16,621 crore and will rise above ₹24,000 crore after including GST and other taxes.

Phase 2 divided into six packages

The work is divided into six packages and a tender was invited for all the six in August. A total of six firms responded out of which four were finalized for the construction of all six packages of this project. APCO Infratech pvt ltd. has been awarded the works for packages A and F, J Kumar Infra projects will construct package B in a joint venture with NCC Limited, while packages C and D will be constructed by Megha Engineering pvt ltd. and package 5 will be constructed by Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

"The Versova-Dahisar connector will have double elevated roads, a road on stilts, a cable-stayed bridge, and an underground tunnel below Malad and Kandivali through the Mangrove creeks. It will provide connectivity with the GMLR project which aims to connect the Western and Eastern Express Highways," said a civic official. P. Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects) said, "We are trying to start the first phase of construction works before the monsoon next year. All phases of the Coastal Road, once complete, will ensure access-controlled signal-free connectivity between Nariman point to Mira road in 35 to 40 mins."

82% of work on coastal road’s first phase has been completed

Currently, 82% of the work on the coastal road’s first phase (a stretch of 10.58km) Princess Street flyover at Marine Drive to Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link has been completed. One side of the coastal road may be open for motorists by February 2024 while the entire road would be ready by May 2024.