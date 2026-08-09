Mumbai Coastal Gardens Plan Triggers Traffic Fears In Breach Candy; 145 Buildings Back Napeansea Road Exit Demand |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Coastal Gardens revised masterplan has increased Breach Candy residents worry that traffic congestion in the area will multifold as the plan suggests three exits from stretch. This has intensified the demand by the residents for an exit at Napeansea Road from the Coastal Road.

The 'Unlock Exit' campaign by the Breach Candy residents has already garnered endorsements from at least 145 buildings from Breach Candy, Malabar Hill, Walkeshwar and Kemps Corner, representing around 5900 household and 40,000 residents; building pressure on the BMC to construct an additional exit.

"The masterplan for Coastal Gardens shows three entry/exit at the Breach Candy strech. Although they may be pedestrians, the public will park their cars on the roads in the area, which already lacks sufficient parking spaces and increased traffic at locations like Mukesh Chowk since the Coastal Road has begun. If the BMC is going ahead with the latest masterplan submitted by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), an exit at Napeansea Road from the Coastal Road is must as parked vehicles and traffic exiting from the Coastal Road will choke the area. The locals are already suffering from traffic congestion, specially during the peak hours," a Breach Candy resident said.

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The Free Press Journal had reported on August 5 that the July 17 revised master plan and concept design of submitted by RIL to the BMC has 11 ticketed zones, 7.6 km end-to-end pathway and 15 city-side entrances aiming to make the Mumbai Coastal Gardens a global attraction.

"We are scrutinising the revised plan on Coastal Gardens and will be sent for final approval to the municipal commissioner. The project has in-principal and RIL has planted around 15,000 saplings on the landscaping zones. Regarding residents demand for an exit at Napeansea Road from Coastal Road, we need to consider that it will cross the proposed landscaping and existing amenities along the road. So far, no decision has been made on exit road or a flyover at Napeansea Road," a BMC officer said.

The officer stressed that the land required for an additional exit at Napeansea Road is in the possession of MSRDC, which is resistant in handling over it to the BMC.

The residents also point out that the landscaping committee of the BMC formed for Coastal Gardens project does not include representative from traffic police. "The BMC committee has only head of departments from garden and roads, and two ward officers. We wonder why any senior official from Mumbai Traffic police is not part of the committee when the project has several entry/exits which can add to traffic woes," another resident questioned, adding that with the recent disclosure of traffic study the BMC has atleast accepted that Mukesh Chowk witnesses traffic congestion.

"The idea of building a flyover as exit from Napeansea Road does not seem feasible as it will require more land, money and time. We are firm that there should be an exit road, and will continue our meetings and discussions with the municipal commissioner and other authorities," the resident added, who did not wished to be named.

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