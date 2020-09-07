Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree gets D-gang bomb threat

Security has been beefed up at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree, after two calls were received from an unknown person on Saturday, who claimed he was a member of fugitive Dawood Ibrahim's gang and threatened to "blow up" the place in the next few days. The Mumbai Crime Branch has started investigating the matter. Police sources said they were trying to verify whether the calls were made from Dubai or elsewhere.

Confirming the incident, Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP N Ambika said, "Currently, the matter is being investigated by the Mumbai crime branch and security at Matoshree has been beefed up." The security cover for the CM, his son and Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, and other family members too has been increased, said another police officer.

Police sources told The Free Press Journal, ''The caller rang up twice, around 10.30pm on Saturday and told the telephone operator that Dawood Ibrahim wanted to speak to CM Thackeray. However, the operator did not transfer the call to the CM but informed the security personnel deployed at Matoshree.

''The caller did not reveal his identity, but only said he was calling from Dubai on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim. Both the calls were received around 10.30pm," said police sources.

The Maharashtra Cabinet, which was chaired by Thackeray on the eve of a two-day monsoon session beginning Monday, not only expressed serious concern but also condemned the threatening calls. The Cabinet has urged the Centre to urgently take note of the ‘serious’ matter, find the brains behind it and initiate stern action. "This is a serious matter and the Centre should immediately take cognizance of it,’’ said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Crime Branch had already begun investigation.



The Crime Branch teams are trying to trace the caller and local police too has been informed.