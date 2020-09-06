NCB summons Rhea Chakraborty in drug case after brother Showik arrested: Live Updates

NCB team reaches Rhea's home to serve summons for joining probe
A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team reached actress Rhea Chakraborty's home in Mumbai on Sunday morning to serve her summons for joining probe in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.
The agency has said that it wants to question Rhea, 28, the main accused in the case, to take the probe forward.
"The team has gone to serve the summons of joining investigation. She can come on her own or she can come with the team," a senior official of the federal anti-narcotics agency said.
The NCB has recently arrested her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and Dipesh Sawant, a member of the actor's personal staff, in this case.
Rhea Chakraborty's father 'congratulates' India after son Showik's arrest, says 'you have demolished a middle-class family'
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's father Lt Col (Retd) Indrajit Chakraborty on Saturday condemned the arrest of his 24-year-old son Showik in a drug probe in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Indrajit Chakraborty 'congratulated' India after his son's arrest and said that his daughter Rhea is next in line. ""Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind," his statement read.
