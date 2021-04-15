Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray urged to extend govt aid to people left out in relief package

Congress, which is a junior partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, on Thursday has hinted that the Rs 5,476 crore government aid was not enough and it needs to be increased to cover various sections which are left out.

State Congress president Nana Patole in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged to provide the government aid also to the farmers, barbers, flower vendors, Dabbawalas, taxi drivers and other small businesses which are also hit by the mini lockdown.

Patole’s letter came days after Thackeray announced a financial package for the economically weaker sections including families below poverty line, women, aged people, widows, physically disabled, unorganised workers, rickshaw drivers and tribals.

“Congress party welcomes the state government’s BreaktheChain order issued on April 13 in a serious bid to break the virus chain amid rising COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra. The party is strongly with the state government in its efforts to save the lives of people during the present pandemic. The government after due discussion among the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners released a financial package but it is needed to include some more sections in it,’’ said Patole.

He asserted that the Congress party strongly feels that the government needs to provide financial assistance also to farmers, barbers, flower vendors, Dabbawalas and other small businesses.

Patole argued that those engaged in agriculture, horticulture, production of vegetables and flowers will be adversely impacted due to mini lockdown. Similarly, closure of salons will increase hardships of barbers. The flower vendors will face a financial crisis as their shops are closed. Moreover, Mumbai’s Dabbawalas will face economic hardships. Therefore, he reiterated that the government needs to provide aid to them.