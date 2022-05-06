Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray to launch ‘Water for all’ policy today

Today, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the BMC’s ‘water for all’ policy in Goregaon. The civic body provides 385 crore-litres of water to the city through 4.6 lakh connections. However, it has been unable to provide water to illegal slums and buildings that don’t have occupation certificates. Owing to this stringent condition, lakhs of citizens have been deprived of legal connections. Such tenements used to buy water at higher rates from private tankers or stole water from BMC pipelines. Considering this, the BMC decided to provide water to all, with the policy kicking off today in Mumbai.

Last month, guardian minister of the suburbs Aaditya Thackeray had announced the launch by the CM in May. Today’s event has been organised at Meenatai Thackeray Udyan near Nagari Niwara Parishad. In attendance will be Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, urban development minister Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:58 PM IST