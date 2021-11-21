e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:39 PM IST

Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 15 lakh compensation to kin of woman forest guard in tigress attack

Dumane was killed by a tigress in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning while she was conducting a survey along with three other personnel to determine the number of tigers there, according to officials.
Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 15 lakh compensation to kin of woman forest guard in tigress attack | Video Screengrab

Following the unfortunate incident of the death of a woman forest guard Swati Dumane in an attack by a tigress in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced 15 lakh compensation for her family.

He also said that her husband will be given a job in the forest department.

Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday condoled the death and hailed the frontline heroes of the forest department for doing a great job despite risks.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt Swati Dumane. Our forest frontline heroes are doing a great job, fraught with risks. My condolences to Smt Dumane's family. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti," the minister tweeted.

Dumane was killed by a tigress in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning while she was conducting a survey along with three other personnel to determine the number of tigers there, according to officials.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:39 PM IST
