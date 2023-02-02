Mumbai: CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis hail Union Budget 2023 | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has welcomed the Union budget presented by the Modi government on Tuesday. He said the budget has given relief to the poor and the middle class.

In a statement, he said it has catered to all sections of the society, including the working class, women and youth. Mr Shinde said the 2023 budget will promote job generation in a big way and boost the national economy. He said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has maintained a fine balance between the urban and rural sectors of the economy.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it’s a growth-oriented budget. “There were several proposals in the budget which will benefit Maharashtra,” he said, referring to the decision to open 157 nursing colleges in this regard.

