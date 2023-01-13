Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde launches longest orthotropic steel deck on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Mumbai: CM launches longest orthotropic steel deck on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday launched the first longest orthotropic steel deck (OSD) in package-2 of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. It is 180-m long and weighs 2,300 metric tonnes. The MTHL's package-2 has 32 OSD spans and of these 15 spans have already been launched, a release said.

In engineering parlance, a material is orthotropic if its mechanical or thermal properties are unique and independent in three mutually perpendicular directions. Such an orthotropic steel deck superstructure has lesser self-weight than concrete or composite, hence, preferred. The longitudinally stiffened superstructure [part of the bridge that provides the horizontal span] can carry vehicular load more efficiently and it will also improve carrying capacityof thebridge as compare to the concrete structures.

Longest engineering structure to be launched on the under-construction sea link

This is the longest engineering structure to be launched on the under-construction sea link. The earlier one was launched back in November 2022. On achieving the milestone, MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas said, “Itis a significant milestone thatteam MMRDA has reached for MTHL. The teams are moving in sync with our catch-up plan towards commissioning the project by yearend.”

The first steel deck was launched on January 3, which was 70m long. The link will connect Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva near Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. The sea link will have interchanges at Sewri in Central Mumbai, Shivaji Nagar at Mumbai Bay and NH-4 B at Chirle, Navi Mumbai. The sea bridge will be equipped with an intelligent transport system and the other amenities required. The project cost is pegged at Rs17,843 crore.

ORT technology of advanced toll collection to be used

Meanwhile, authorities said the link is most likely to adopt open road tolling (ORT) technology, currently in use in international cities like Singapore. The ORT is a system by which toll is collected without the use of traditional toll booths. Instead, it identifies a vehicle in motion and collects the tax electronically.