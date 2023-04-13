Mumbai: CM Inaugurates flyover at Chheda Nagar Junction to provide signal-free travel for commuters

Mumbai: Finally, motorists crossing the Chheda Nagar Junction on the Eastern Express Highway have got the much awaited relief as the flyover on the key city stretch was inaugurated on Thursday evening by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the 1.23km flyover connects Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road with Eastern Express Highway towards Thane. This bridge is on the second level of the junction.

Signal-free travel for commuters

This new flyover will provide signal-free travel for commuters from Navi Mumbai heading towards Thane. The flyover has been built by incurring an expenditure of ₹94 crore.

After the completion of Santacruz Chembur Link Road and East Freeway, traffic from Mumbai city and suburbs as well as from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai and Thane caused heavy traffic at Chheda Nagar Junction. To decongest the area, the MMRDA has undertaken Chheda Nagar Junction Improvement Project.

Three flyovers, one subway

A total of three flyovers and one subway are being constructed under this improvement plan, which took off in 2017. More than 60,000 vehicles cross the Junction, thereby creating a choke point.

The first flyover has a North-South bridge on the Eastern Express Highway. The one opened on Thursday is the second element. The third one would be a 600mt south-north flyover at the same junction and will be opened in December.

There was a delay in opening the flyover for the public and CM Shinde as well as MMRDA came under criticism. SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, said, “Chheda Nagar is one of the most congested junctions on the Eastern Express Highway and was getting congested after the completion of Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road with heavy traffic coming from Navi Mumbai. Commuters heading towards Thane were also getting stuck at the signal. This flyover will ensure hassle-free travel from Navi Mumbai towards Thane. Also, the elevated corridor from Kapadia Nagar to Vakola Junction has been inaugurated and will ensure faster connectivity between Eastern and Western Express highways.”