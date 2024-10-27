Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Field Santosh Shetty In Bhiwandi (East) As BJP Leader Jumps Ship

Mumbai: A prominent BJP leader from Bhiwandi joined the Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena on Saturday in the presence of MP Shrikant Shinde. The Shinde Sena is expected to field Santosh Shetty from Bhiwandi (East), political sources said.

In 2014, Shetty received a ticket from the BJP and contested the election but was defeated by the Shiv Senas Rupesh Mhatre. In 2019 he left the BJP, joined the Congress, and again contested from Bhiwandi (East), only to lose to the Samajwadi Party’s candidate, Raees Shaikh. After the election, Shetty rejoined the BJP.

Recently, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav announced Shaikh's name for Bhiwandi (East). Furthermore, the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Rupesh Mhatre filed his nomination as an independent from Bhiwandi (East) two days ago. Mhatre said that he filed his nomination under the instruction of a top leader of his party. The MVA has not announced any name from Bhiwandi (East) yet.

Omie Kalani Gets A Ticket From The NCP-SP

Omie Kalani, the son of former four-term MLA Pappu Kalani, and one-time MLA the late Jyoti Kalani, got a ticket from the NCP (SP). The announcement of his ticket was made by Jayant Patil, a top party leader. Kumar Ailani, a two-term sitting MLA, had his name announced by a BJP leader on Saturday.

Political sources believe that Kalani will give a tough fight to Ailani. Sena (UBT) leader Dhananjay = Bodare has received a ticket from Kalyan (East). In 2019, when he was in the Shiv Sena, he rebelled against the party, contested the election, but was defeated by jailed sitting MLA Ganpat Gaikwad. Sulbha Gaikwad, the wife of the jailed sitting MLA, received a ticket from the BJP and filed her nomination.