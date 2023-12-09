Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Warns Gokhale Bridge Contractor; Urges Timely Completion Of City's 'Deep Cleaning Drive' |

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has warned the contractor who is constructing the Gokhale Bridge at Andheri to finish the work on time, or else face action. CM Shinde participated in a 'Deep Cleaning Drive' of the BMC on Saturday, during which he visited the ongoing construction site of the Gokhale Bridge. CM Shinde stated, "If the contractor finishes the work on time, he will be rewarded; otherwise, action will be taken against him."

He directed the contractor to use the blocks provided by the railways efficiently and start the first lane of the bridge by February 15.

The Deep Cleaning Drive

The Deep Cleaning Drive is beneficial for the health and well-being of citizens. The drive aims to provide long-term health benefits and position Mumbai as a world-renowned city for cleanliness. Shinde also appealed to citizens to actively participate in the drive.

Shinde praised sanitation workers, calling them the real heroes of Mumbai, and identified students as the brand ambassadors of cleanliness. He urged both citizens and the BMC to turn the Deep Cleaning Drive into a movement. The CM also assured the redevelopment of sanitation workers' colonies with all necessary amenities.

Guardian Minister of Mumbai City, Deepak Kesarkar, BJP MLA Amit Satam, BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal, and Additional Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde accompanied him.

Details of the drive

On Saturday, Shinde initiated the drive from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Juhu Chowpatty. He also drove a tractor at Juhu Chowpatty to clean the area. Later, he visited the famous ISKCON temple and offered prayers.

Shinde washed roads at Vile Parle using water spray and met students from Shahaji Raje BMC-run school at Vile Parle. After Vile Parle, he visited Kandivali Thakur Complex and Ramabai Nagar at Ghatkopar, where he cleaned roads and footpaths with high-pressure spray.

Shivsena MP UBT, Sanjay Raut, took a potshot at CM Shinde, suggesting that Shinde should first clean corrupt leaders from his party and then focus on cleaning Mumbai.