Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde says Maharashtra cabinet expansion soon

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis | Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

The state government finally appears to be gearing up for the cabinet expansion, and MLAs from the BJP and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena have their fingers crossed.

The Chief Minister, when asked to comment on the possibility of expansion, on Monday said that the exercise would be undertaken very soon. Sources in his office, though, said that the exercise might take place next week after the CM’s Delhi visit around the weekend.

In another related development, state industries minister Uday Samant, who was addressing an official function as the guardian minister of Raigad, said that he is the “temporary guardian minister of the district”. He also indicated that Shiv Sena MLA from Mahad, Bharat Gogawale, is likely to be inducted into the cabinet and may get the charge of the district as guardian minister.

Cabinet expansion likely in next 10 days

Gogawale, while reacting to the development, said that he too has been hearing that the expansion might finally take place in about 10 days.

Meanwhile, sources also said that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a quick midnight visit to Delhi last weekend. This, too, is being interpreted as part of the pre-expansion exercise of the government.

Eknath Shinde to visit Delhi on Saturday

A senior official from the CMO confirmed that Shinde is scheduled to visit Delhi for a meeting on Saturday and may also wait there for the inauguration of the new Parliament house on Sunday. He may have meetings related to the cabinet expansion during his visit and the actual exercise may take place by the month-end.

Sources also said that instead of 11 each, only seven MLAs from both the alliance partners (the BJP and Shiv Sena) might get a chance this time and the rest of them might be kept waiting until the next expansion.