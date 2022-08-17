e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders CID probe in Vinayak Mete accident case

Vinayak Mete died when a vehicle hit his car on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday morning, an official said.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders CID probe in Vinayak Mete accident case | File Photo

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the Director General of Police to conduct a CID inquiry into the death of Shiv Sangram party leader and former MLA Vinayak Mete.

He was 52.

Mete was a staunch supporter of reservation for the Maratha community.

The accident took place around 5.15 am near Madap tunnel under the jurisdiction of Rasayani police station in neighbouring Raigad district, he said.

Mete, another person and his driver were in the car while they on way to Mumbai from Pune, he said.

A vehicle hit their car near the Madap tunnel and all of them received serious injuries, the official said.

They were rushed to private hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai where Mete was declared dead, he said.

The former MLC, who hailed from Beed district of Marathwada region, was a supporter of Maratha reservation.

He was heading towards Mumbai to attend a meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)

article-image

