Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Leads 'Deep Clean' Drive To Transform City Into Clean, Green Metropolis

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launches cleanliness drive in Mumbai on Sunday | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, launched the cleanliness drive in Mumbai on Sunday, taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has advocated cleanliness nationwide through various campaigns. Shinde expressed the goal of making Mumbai pollution-free, clean, and green, asserting, "Today, Mumbai has transformed into a pothole-free metropolis."

Shinde personally led phase 3 of the 'Deep Clean' drive in four administrative divisions (wards) covering four circles of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Present at the event were Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District Mangal Prabhat Lodha, along with MPs Manoj Kotak, Rahul Shewale, MLAs Ram Kadam, Kalidas Kolambakar, and Commissioner and Administrator of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Additional Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, and other dignitaries actively participated in the campaign. The cleanliness drive began at Amritnagar circle in N division, where Shinde, wearing gloves, personally engaged in cleaning operations and felicitated sanitation workers, acknowledging them as the backbone of the drive.

Citizens, including school students, participated

Shinde continued the cleanliness drive in Kamraj Nagar and Ghatkopar East areas of Rajawadi Hospital, covering multiple divisions. Citizens, including school students, actively participated, utilizing modern machines and additional manpower from BMC wards to clean up nooks and crannies.

Emphasizing the use of advanced technology, Shinde stated, "This cleanliness campaign aims to control pollution in Mumbai, utilizing the latest technology. Continuous efforts in specific areas, with the participation of Mumbaikars, will positively impact health."

Citizens, including school students, actively participated in the cleanliness drive | Salman Ansari

Shinde assured all essential facilities for cleaning staff

Shinde assured all essential facilities for cleaning staff, mentioning the expansion of "Aapla Dwakhanas" and directed regular follow-ups for a sustained cleanliness campaign. He also stressed the increase in hospital capacity, particularly at Rajawadi Hospital, with plans to convert BMC hospitals into super specialty medical facilities.

CM Shinde interacting with safai karamcharis | Salman Ansari

Shinde aspires for the cleanliness campaign to become a people's movement, involving every Mumbaikar. He praised sanitation workers as the "real heroes" and detailed the step-by-step deep cleaning campaign across the city, focusing on roads, drains, footpaths, and public toilets.

Interacting with citizens, including children playing cricket at Tilaknagar ground, Shinde emphasized the importance of a clean, beautiful, and healthy Mumbai achieved through the ongoing deep cleaning campaign.