Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Holds Review Meeting At Malabar Hill Regarding Pre-Monsoon Preparation |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken a review meeting of pre monsoon preparation in Maharashtra. Meeting was held in Sahyadri guest house in Malabar hill on Tuesday, where Army, Navy, Coast guard, Railway, NDRF, SDRF, MMRDA and MHADA representatives were present during the meeting. CM Shinde directed to increase the team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

CM also directed to set up disaster response forces on Municipal corporation level like Thane corporation has TDRF.SDRF and NDRF teams take time to reach the spot till then teams like TDRF can start rescue operations and save lives of the people.

CM Shinde while speaking to media said "mainly discussion was held on supply of Drinking water, fodder to animals at drought like areas and in Marathwada region, status of relief and rehabilitation to the unseasonal rain, hailstorm and heavy rain areas of Maharashtra and safety measures before monsoon. Direction of zero casualty safeguard of lives, belongings and properties of Citizens given to different authorities."

During the meeting discussion was held on stability of hoardings in different cities, risk of the people who stay at landslide areas and shifting of people from landslide areas. There are 486 landslide prone areas in Maharashtra. Discussion was held on the villages, which go out of reach during deluge.

Discussion was held on how to keep stock medicine and food grains to all these villages. Discussion was held on the water flows from Karnataka from almatti dam, Telangana and Sanjay Srovar at Madhya Pradesh in Maharashtra during the heavy monsoon.

Central, western and Konkan railways General Managers have given information regarding monsoon preparations. As per the MET department this time monsoon will be 96 to 106 percent. Considering this CM directed the health department to keep medicine and hospitals and precautionary measures to tackle the issue of water borne diseases.

CM directed to conduct structural audit of hoardings, Dams till May 31st. Directions were also given to keep the supply of electricity in Maharashtra. Discussion was held to give swimming training to village youths so they can save lives. Implementation will be done as per the discussion held in the meeting. planning has been done to tackle the worst situation.