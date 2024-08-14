Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Measures For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, Including Pothole Repairs And Waived Toll Charges |

Mumbai: In preparation for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced several measures aimed at ensuring an eco-friendly and smooth festival.

The Chief Minister has instructed that all potholes on the arrival and immersion routes of Ganesh idols be urgently filled using modern materials, specifically the Rapid Quick Setting Hardener-M 60. Additionally, tree branches obstructing these routes should be trimmed, and the number of artificial ponds should be increased.

On the occasion of Ganeshotsav, a meeting was held at Sahyadri guest house regarding law and order review and environment friendly Ganeshotsav celebrations. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Mumbai City Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai Suburb Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Chairman Siddhesh Kadam, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. i. S. Chahal, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Vikas Kharge and other officers were present.

Public Ganesh Mandals will see health teams, ambulances, and fire trucks deployed at their locations to manage the large crowds expected during the festival. Chief Minister Shinde has also decided to waive tolls for devotees traveling to their hometowns for the festival.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the administration must prioritize urgent tasks related to the festival. Public Ganesh Mandals permitted last year will continue to receive permission this year without additional fees. A one-window facility will be established for other necessary permits, and any delays in pothole repairs will result in strict action against responsible officials.

Municipal authorities across major cities have been directed to use Rapid Quick Setting Hardener-M 60 for pothole repairs. Additionally, no charges should be levied for fire brigade vans stationed at Ganesh Mandal locations. The Chief Minister urged all mandals to cooperate in making the festival environmentally friendly and called on municipalities to increase the number of artificial ponds for idol immersion.

In a positive development, a Pune-based organization has initiated a recycling project for clay Ganesh idols, which is being encouraged as a model for other municipalities to adopt.